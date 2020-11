LARRY TAYLOR

Larry Ray Taylor, 70, of Harrodsburg, husband of Jane Freeman Taylor, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Born Dec. 22, 1949, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Lula (Norton) Taylor.

He was a retired supervisor and quality control engineer for Signet Systems, was a member of the Joseph Chapel United Methodist Church and was a Gideon.