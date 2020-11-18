JEWELL LAY

Jewell Gayton Lay, 91, of Harrodsburg, widow of Elwood “Woody” Lay, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home in Harrodsburg.

Born May 22, 1929, in Burgin, she was the daughter of the late Will and Annie (Penman) Gayton.

She attended Robinson Roe School in Burgin, West Side High School, Wilberforce University, received a masters from the University of Kentucky and a Rank 1 Certification at Eastern Kentucky University.

She taught at the Burgin Colored School until the school closed, then taught at Westside School in Harrodsburg and at Bate School in Danville for 30 years.

She was an active and loyal member at Little Zion Baptist Church in Burgin and a member of the following organizations: Church Women United in Mercer and Boyle Counties, Loyal Benevolent Society #3 East Burgin, Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, former Harrod Homemakers, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, NAACP and participated in ringing of the Red Kettle Salvation Army Bell during the holidays for over 25 years.

She also rang the bell daily at her home to show support for families who lost loved ones to Covid as our Governor Andy Beshear suggested. She loved the outdoors and gardening.

Survivors include: two daughters, Wanda Jewell Lay of Far Rockaway, New York. and Wilma Jean Linton of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren, Aimee Lay of New York, John T. Linton II of Harrodsburg and Blair Linton of Lexington. She was also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and former students.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, James Gayton, Paul Gayton and Billy Gayton, and six sisters, Allie Mae Gayton, Blanche Miller, Ora Gayton, Hope Gayton, Thelma Gayton and Anna Wilma Campbell.

Private graveside services will be conducted at the Maple Grove Cemetery by Bro. Phil Yates. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Little Zion Baptist Church Loyal Benevolent Society, 425 Earl Street, Danville, KY 40422.

Expressions of sympathy may also be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservices.com.

