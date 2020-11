JACK VINNING

Jack Bernard Vinning, 88, of Lexington, husband of Anita Jones Vinning, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Baptist Health, in Lexington.

Born Oct. 27, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of the late Staff Sgt. William Vinning and the late Linda (Thurman) Vinning Lingren.

He was a retired quality control analyst for IBM, was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, and was a member of the 4th Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville.