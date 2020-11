J.G. RAMSEY

J.G. Ramsey, 86, of Salvisa, husband of Patricia Schmucker Ramsey, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.

Born Feb. 8, 1934, in Winchester, he was the son of the late Leroy and Bertha (Fitzpatrick) Ramsey.

He was a retired, self-employed appliance repairman and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.