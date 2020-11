HELEN REYNOLDS

Helen Louise Reynolds, 92, of Salvisa, widow of Wayne Reynolds, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.

Born Nov. 18, 1927, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Alma (Preston) Simpson.

She was a retired cashier for Lawrenceburg Kroger Store and was a member of the Grapevine Christian Church.