CARL ‘FUZZY’ SIMS

Carl Edgar “Fuzzy” Sims, 98, of Williamsburg, Ohio, formerly of Harrodsburg, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Hourigan) Sims passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Georgetown, Ohio, Veterans Home in Georgetown.

He was born on June 26, 1922, to the late B.R. (Benny Roscoe) and Ada (Currens) Sims.

He was a US Army Veteran of WW II, delivered gas for Edwin Freeman and Edwin Sims for a period of time prior to becoming a life-long truck driver having driven to or through all 48 adjoining United States.

Survivors include: two sons, Danny Sims of Batavia, Ohio, and Jimmy Benjamin of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother, Gayle (Alberta) Sims of Lexington; two grandchildren, Bobby Sims and Nancy Cheatham; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Other than his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Buster and Myldred Sims, and one sister, Onita Stayton.

Funeral services were held the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Williamsburg Cemetery, 824 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio.

This information was provided by Genie Sims, nephew of the late Edgar Sims.

Paid Obit