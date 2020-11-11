Proceed With Caution: Adds Four-Way Stop And Agrees To Close Railroad Crossing

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

If you think you know Harrodsburg like you know the back of your hand, you might want to proceed with caution when you drive downtown. On Monday, the Harrodsburg City Commission voted to add a four-way stop on Beaumont Avenue and to close the railroad crossing on Broadway Street.

Saying they wanted to slow down traffic on Beaumont Avenue, the city commission voted to install the stop signs at the intersection of Dedman Street, Aspen Hall Court and Beaumont Avenue. Mayor Art Freeman, who lives on Beaumont, said the suggestion came from his neighbors.

“If you save one person from an accident or getting hurt and killed, you’ve done your job,” said Commissioner Charlie Mattingly, who moved to install the signs.

