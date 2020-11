Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Not many people are happy to be woken by a crying baby. But Gracey Solorzano, 14, is glad she helped one local family find their missing three year old Tuesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., Solorzano was asleep when she heard a baby cry.

“I heard yelling downstairs and there was a little girl on the stairs,” said Solorzano, who lives near Harlow Early Learning Center on Perryville Street. “She was scared by a dog.”

To learn more, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe to the online edition.