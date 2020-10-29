Toyota Recalls Additional 1.52 Million Vehicles

Automaker Has Recalled Nearly Six Million Vehicles This Year Due To Fuel Pump Issues

Toyota is recalling an additional 1.52 million vehicles because their fuel pumps may stop working.

Yesterday, the world’s second largest automaker announced they were recalling certain Lexus and Toyota-branded vehicles produced between July 2017 through September 2020. The company had already announced a recall due to the same fuel pump issues in January 2020. So far Toyota has recalled 3.34 million vehicles here in the United States, and 5.8 million worldwide. Owners of vehicles included in the latest recall will be notified by late December, the company said in a press release. Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the defective fuel pump at no cost.

The fuel pump in the recalled vehicles may stop operating, which could cause the engine to run rough and possibly stall. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash, Toyota said.

The models included in this recall are:

2013-2015 Lexus LS 460

2013-2015 Lexus GS 350

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus ISF

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200t, RC 350

2017 Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t GS 200t

2017-2019 Toyota Highlander, Lexus GS 350

2017-2020 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350

2017-2020 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser, Lexus GS 300, GX 460, IS 300, IS 350, LS 500h, LX 570, NX 300, RC 300, RC 350

2018-2020 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, RX 350L

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Lexus UX 200

2019-2020 Toyota RAV4

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information. For any additional questions, call the Toyota Brand Experience Center at 1.800-331-4331.