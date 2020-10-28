Community Steps Up For Holiday Food Drive

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

A mountain of love food drive is being held all over Harrodsburg to help create holiday food boxes for Mercer County families.

“With COVID regulations the schools are unable to have our annual food drives to supply backpack families with a holiday meal box,” said Georgiana Bray, Coordinator for Family Resource Center at the Mercer County Elementary School. “With the help of the community we can collect food items, quarantine them for a period of time and fill boxes to make sure vulnerable families have a holiday meal.”

The backpack program annually sends holiday meal boxes home with children for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bray said the school serves approximately 100 children in their backpack program.

The schools cannot accept items into their buildings during this time and the Harrodsburg Herald has agreed to be a staging and distribution point for the schools.

“We heard they were struggling during our regular Love Tree Holiday Assistance meeting,” said Eliza Marsh, Love Tree coordinator. “We offered to help and once the word got out the whole community is coming together to help.”

Many businesses and organizations have stepped up to help make this food drive happen in addition to the Harrodsburg Herald including the Harrodsburg Police Department, the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, Casa Grande, the Mercer Chamber of Commerce, Auto Kustoms and the Conover Education Center. Food can be dropped off at any of the above businesses but the Police Department is going all out for the drive.

The Harrodsburg Police Department is holding a Cram-the-Cruiser Event for the food drive from Monday, Oct. 26 until Thursday, Dec. 10. Items can be brought to the police station located on Louisville Road during regular business hours. The cruisers will also be set up at Wal-Mart in Harrodsburg on Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 8 a.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5, starting at 11 a.m. and in front of Kroger on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Anything we can do to help the community, especially the kids. It is very rewarding for us, “ said Assistant Police Chief, Timothy Hurt. “We have seen other communities hold Cram-the-Cruiser Events. This is a great cause and decided to participate.”

The Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office is holding a five days of giving event where the backpack program will be one of the featured recipients. The event will be held Dec. 7-11 with drop offs being accepted during regular business hours.

Suggested food items to fill the boxes are:

• Canned ham

• Canned corn

• Canned green beans

• Canned Sweet Potatoes

• Bags of marshmallows

• Boxes of stuffing/dressing

• Boxes of instant sashed potatoes

• Bags of noodles

• Turkey/Brown gravy mix

• Boxes of mac & cheese

• Boxed dessert mix or cake mix with icing

• Corn bread mix

•Canned cranberry sauce

• Gift cards to purchase meat to put in the boxes right before delivery/pickup

(Please leave all boxed items unopened and in their packages. No glass products please.)

All items can be dropped off at the following locations anytime during regular business hours:

• The Harrodsburg Herald (101 West Broadway Street)

• Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street)

• Mercer Chamber of Commerce (1150 Danville Road Suite 100)

• Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourism Commission (488 Price Avenue)

• Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive)

• Conover Education Center (1150 Danville Road)

For more information, contact the Herald (phone number 734-2726) or any school’s FRYSC coordinator.