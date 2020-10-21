Local Man Indicted For Strangulation, Unlawful Imprisonment

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

A Mercer County man has been indicted for strangulation and unlawful imprisonment.

Last week, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Travis Jacobs, 37, of 738 Greenwood Drive, for two different incidents which happened in September and July.

First, Jacobs is charged with 1st-degree strangulation and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, both class C felonies; possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon and 1st-degree unlawful imprisonment, both class D felonies; and violating an emergency protective order, a class A misdemeanor. All offenses occurred on Sept. 5. Bail is set at $20,000 on the condition Jacobs has no contact with the victim. Patrolman Brandon Cook (HPD) testified.

Jacobs was also indicted last week for an incident from July. He is charged with driving under the influence (DUI), fourth or subsequent offense, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence, all class D felonies. On July 16, Jacobs operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other substance, endangering the lives of two people, was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and removed physical evidence he believed was about to be used in an official proceeding, according to the indictment. Bail is set at $5,000. Patrolman Blake Darland (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

The Mercer Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug trafficking, burglary and possession of a forged instrument.

