Reynolds ‘goes all out’ for Halloween

COVID-19 has affected every aspect of our lives including canceling major fall functions such as the spooktacular parade and the night of the great pumpkin but there are still things to do to celebrate the holiday.

The Harrodsburg Police Department is holding their second annual Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. that will include a drive through trick or treat experience.

“We had hoped that the virus would be better under control and allow us to host our Halloween Bash bigger and better than last year with some additional safety precautions, but unfortunately, that just is not the case,” said Laura Peyton of the Harrodsburg Police Department. “For the safety of our children and their families, we will sadly have to store our games and bouncy houses for next year. We will instead be having a drive-through trick or treat.”

Vehicles will be directed to travel in a set pattern for the safety of those distributing candy.

The pumpkin carving contest will take place as planned said Peyton.

“The pumpkins will be displayed for viewing by the passing vehicles. Winners will be contacted with instructions on how to claim their prizes, as well as be announced on our Facebook page with a photo of the winning pumpkins,” said Peyton.

The costume contest will still take place but no longer be in person. Costume contest entries may be emailed to [email protected] with the name and age of the child as well as contact information for the parents and a brief description of the character they are dressing up as (for example Elsa, Black Panther, werewolf, zombie).

Masks are required for the event and for more information call 734-5120.

Shear Essence Salon and Salvisa Storage are offering a drive-thru trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at 5006 Louisville Road

For more information call Anita or Lee at 865-2002.

In addition to those events, one local family is offering a spooky alternative to the traditional Halloween night in their own front yard located at 209 Shannon Oaks Drive. Kim Reynolds says she goes all out in hopes to make a good memory for anyone who visits her house.

“I love Halloween. I always have since I was a kid. I go all out because I want my kids to have these memories and carry on my Halloween fun with their families one day,” said Reynolds. “I’ve been doing this for years and over the years I have had many people stop by and tell me their best memories of Halloween was how the lady down the street went all out.”

Reynolds’ house has stuffed versions of horror film stars recreating famous scenes complete with an outdoor film projector to play the movies for visitors as they come by.

“The week of Halloween every night we will be showing a movie from all of our characters..Including ‘Halloween,’ ‘It,’ and ‘Chucky’ and so on,” said Reynolds. “My family will be dressing up as scary clowns. We invite everyone to stop by to check out our spooky yard and watch a movie! We do ask that everyone wear a mask and social distance.”

