Mercer County is ready to vote



Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

While there hasn’t been the long lines seen in other areas, the line for early voting at County Clerk Chris Horn’s office stretched down the hallway on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the first day for early voting. Horn said his office had been busy since 8 a.m. Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty, who was handling crowd control, said by 10:45 a.m., over 102 people had cast their ballots.

For the complete story, read the Harrodsburg Herald print edition or subscribe to the online edition at www.harrodsburgherald.com.

