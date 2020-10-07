Planning and Zoning Tables Mooreland Decision

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Editor’s Note: After reviewing an audio recording, the story has been edited to more accurately reflect a statement made during the meeting by Shawn Moore, the executive director of the planning and zoning commission.

The Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission tabled a decision on a proposed development on Mooreland Avenue last week.

After the public hearing was closed, the commission voted twice: first to recommend approval to the Harrodsburg City Commission—which has the final say on the rezoning—then to deny the recommendation. Both times the commission voted no. Under state law, the rezoning will be tabled for a month, then brought back before the commission at their next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“What will we do until then?” asked someone in the crowd.

“Same as everyone else, sit and wait,” said Shawn Moore, executive director of the planning and zoning commission.

