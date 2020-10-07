Free Food Boxes At Anderson-Dean Friday, Oct. 9

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Free food distribution for all residents of Mercer County is happening at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Friday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone wanting assistance.

A truck carrying 38,000 pounds of food in 1,200 separate food boxes will be distributing food from the Salvation Army in a partnership with Mercer Family Resources. According to Salvation Army Corps Officer Lindsey Galabeas, there is no paperwork or income requirements. It is first come, first served.

