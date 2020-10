Margaret Long, 99, of Harrodsburg, widow of Elwood Long, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab Center.

Born Feb. 1, 1921, in, Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Effie (Golf) Cheatham.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and had been active in the Mercer County Senior Citizens.