Kermit Logue 83, of Harrodsburg, husband of Barbara Baker Logue, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 18, 1937, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Virgil Clayton and Berdena Vandivier Logue.

He was retired from IBM, a farmer and was the last original member of the Chapel Hill Quartet and member and deacon at Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church.