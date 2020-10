James E. Reddicks, 83, husband of Laura M. Cannada Reddicks, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Aug. 2, 1937 in Springfield, he was the son of the late Clyde Winton and Reva B. Cornish Reddicks.

He was a retired truck driver, a member of Airway Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio, and Fellowship Baptist Church in Harrodsburg.