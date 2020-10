Amber Ashford, 60, of Harrodsburg, wife of Bruce Ashford, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home.

Born Oct. 23, 1959, in Booneville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Billy Reece and Carolyn (Hicks) Reece.

She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, worked at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center and Commonwealth Cancer Center and was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.