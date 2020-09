ROY NORRIS Jr.

Roy Norris Jr., 79, of Salvisa, husband of to Alice Norris died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Born Feb. 7, 1941, in Jamestown, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Roy and Tilda Bridgeman Norris.

He served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman, SP4, during the Korean War, received an associate degree in electronics and retired as a truck driver.