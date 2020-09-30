RITA HARRIS

Rita Harris, 57, widow of Michael Harris, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Born Feb. 15, 1963, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Martha Lloyd Mull.

She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

Survivors include: one daughter, April Ann (Harry) Ruff of Radcliffe; two brothers, John (Donna) Lloyd of Columbus, Ohio, and George (Nina) Mull of Hustonville; three sisters, Lois (Wayne) Couch of Lebanon, April (Randy) Cutlip of Columbia and Martha (Carl) Mull of Perryville; one granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews