MARY MOBLEY

Mary Frances Mobley, 89, of Harrodsburg, widow of Juel Mobley, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrodsburg.

Born May 2, 1931, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Elias and Cordie (Bugg) Crawford.

She was a homemaker, farmer and was a member of the West End Church of Christ in Danville.