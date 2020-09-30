GAYLE HORN

Sandra Gayle Horn, 77, of Harrodsburg, wife of Miller Horn III, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born Oct. 27, 1942, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Loyd and Virginia (Leonard) Vandivier.

She loved the family farm life that she lived, from raising tobacco to running a dairy. Hard work was plentiful and came naturally to her. Gayle’s love, devotion and dedication to her family was obvious to all.

She loved spending time around the Sunday dinner table discussing the lives of her loved ones as well as current events. Gayle had the gift of hospitality and always loved to have her friends and family in her home to eat at her table. She was the best cook according to her family and friends, from world famous stack pie and chess bars to melt-in-your-mouth angel flake rolls. In her spare time she loved to walk and enjoy nature, as well as read.

Gayle retired after 27 years of service as mercer county deputy judge executive, county treasurer, and fiscal court clerk. She had a great love for her Baptist faith and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church. She was passionate about missions and spreading the Gospel, having served as WMU director at Calvary Baptist, Harrodsburg Baptist and the Mercer Baptist Association. She also served on the KY WMU State Board, having served as its secretary. She spent many hours teaching Mission Friends, GA’s, Acteens, VBS and adult Sunday School. Gayle believed deeply in caring for the Earth and land God has given us and happily served for numerous years as secretary and as supervisor for the Mercer County Conservation District.

Other survivors include: two sons, Steve (Sherry) Horn and Chris (Donna) Horn, both of Harrodsburg; one brother, Dan (Mary) Vandivier; she also has four grandchildren, Patrick (Erica) Horn, Emily (Blake) Bottoms, Austin Horn and Logan Horn; three great-grandchildren, Tyson and Felix Edmiston and Ellise Sue Bottoms; and in-laws, Don (Jo Ellen) Horn.

Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 28, at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church with Paul Gibson officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Horn, Chris Horn, Patrick Horn, Erica Horn, Blake Bottoms, Emily Horn Bottoms, Austin Horn and Logan Horn. Honorary pallbearers were Dan and Mary Thompson Vandivier, Don and Jo Ellen Horn, Chad Horn and Derek Horn, Ben Vandivier, Lauren Vandivier Ford, Paul and Peggy Blacketer, Linda Lake and members of the MEG Sunday School Class.

Memorial contributions are suggested to KY WMU Heritage Fund, c/o Baptist Foundation, P. O. Box 436389, Louisville, KY 40253-6389.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

