ERIC ‘SWOOP’ WOFFORD

Eric William “Swoop” Wofford, 61, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Florida.

Born July 16, 1959, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late William Henry and Maggie Lou (Jackson) Wofford.

He was a 1977 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, a member of the Masonic Lodge, a Kentucky Colonel, a caregiver and was a member of the St. Peter AME Church in Harrodsburg.