Corneal Henderson “C.H.” McRay, 86, of Harrodsburg, husband of Jane Watts McRay, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born April 2, 1934, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Cornell and Lillie Bea (Taylor) McRay.

He was employed at IBM for 20 years and was the owner and operator for McRay Feed for past 40 years.

C.H. was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, Kentucky Cattlemans Association and he attended the McAfee High School.

C.H. is survived by: his wife of 69 years, Jane (Watts) McRay; two daughters, Jackie (Evan) Watson of Versailles and Cindy (Tommy) Sallee of Harrodsburg; one son, Monty (Sherri) McRay of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Pansy Houston, Kathleen (J.C.) Patterson and Charlotte (Merle) Hart; one brother, Thomas (Vickie) McRay; five grandchildren, Aaron (Iniko) Sallee, Adam (Renee) Sallee, Drew Sallee, Kameron (Kelsey) McRay and Kasey (Olivia) McRay; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Dawsyn, Elly, Grayson and Quinn Sallee; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Lake and Shirley Bailey.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Mt. Pleasant Church with Derek Baker, Greg Warren and Seth Widner officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Aaron, Adam and Drew Sallee, Kameron, Kasey and Monty McRay.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Church.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy made be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

