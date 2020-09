BOB PERKINS

Bob Allen Perkins, 88, of Salvisa, widower of Dorothy Tingle Perkins, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab, in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 15, 1931, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Ed Perkins and the late Myrtle Armstrong Perkins.

He was a retired shipping clerk for Hallmack Inc. and Createc Corp. and was a US Army veteran.