ANNA MOORE

Anna Moore, 69, of Harrodsburg, wife of Jerry Moore, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born Jan. 16, 1951, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hogue and Anna Pearl Chambers of Danville.

She was a retired secretary for UK Employee Health, had worked at Save-A-Lot in Lexington had been an ambulance service office manager and was a member of the Dry Branch Baptist Church.