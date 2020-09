SHARON PRICE

Sharon Kaye Ryan Price, 58, wife of Billy Ray Price of Stanford, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 26, 1962, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Eudena Brown Ryan.

She was a homemaker and a member of Hustonville Baptist Church.