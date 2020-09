LYTHIA HINES

Lytha Lowe Hines, 66, widow of Lewis Ray Hines, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born Nov. 5, 1953, in New Castle, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Walter Lowe and Dorothy Doss (Arie) Elliott.

She was a member of the Living Water Worship Centre and had worked at American Greetings.