JAMES HICKS

James Wendell “Jim” Hicks, 80, of Harrodsburg, widower of Farolin “Lynne” Roberta Kyle Hicks, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born June 4, 1940, in Hart County, he was the son of the late James O. and Mabel (England) Hicks.

He was a retired union pipefitter, Local 452 Plumbers/Pipefitters, was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.