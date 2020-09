DOTTI BURTON

Dotti Elien Burton, 65, of Lawrenceburg, wife of Eddie Burton, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.

Born Jan. 15, 1955, in Danville, she was the daughter of Allen Driscoll and the late Peggy Warren Driscoll Roark.

She attended Rose Hill and the Mercer County Schools, worked at Hitachi and was a member of the Buena Vista Baptist Church in Lancaster.