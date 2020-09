BETTY NOEL

Betty Sue Brand Noel, 85, of Harrodsburg, wife of Buford Allen Noel, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

Born Sept. 12, 1935, in LaGrange, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Garnie Allen and Oppie Lee (Houze) Brand.

She was a graduate of Rose Hill High School, a factory worker at Signet Systems and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.