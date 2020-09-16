What Do You Think Should Be The New Face Of Mercer County?

Tourist Commission Asks For Help In Picking New Logo

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission is asking for the public’s help in picking a new logo.

The tourist commission is holding a rollout event for their new logo and website on Oct. 2, but first they’d like to hear from the public.

The logos, designed by 101 Business Solutions, are interactive. Clicking on any element will send you to one of Mercer County’s many tourist attractions, from cruising on Herrington Lake to touring the area’s many historic sites to dining at one of the many fine local restaurants. The winning design will be used on the tourist commission’s new website.

Take a look at the three options and then vote for your favorite on the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission’s Facebook page.

The tourist commission will roll out the new logo and website on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the Diamond Point Welcome Center.

Editor’s Note: 101 Business Solutions is the owner of the Harrodsburg Herald.