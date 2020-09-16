| logout
VIRGINIA ISHAM
By Harrodsburg Herald | September 16, 2020 | 0
Virginia Mae Lay Isham, 90, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Buford Isham, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 21, 1930, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Worley and Isa Mae Adkinson Lay.
She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Corning.
