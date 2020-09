NORMA SHACKELFORD

Norma Estelle Shackelford, 84, of Harrodsburg, widow of Kenneth D. Shackelford, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Signature Health Care in Harrodsburg.

Born Feb. 8, 1936, in Mercer County, she was the son of the late George H. and Kathleen (Jones) Dean.

She was a retired bus driver for Mercer County School System, was a former 4-H Leader and was a member of the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church and Salvisa Ruritan Club.