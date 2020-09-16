KENNETH WHITEHOUSE

Kenneth R. Whitehouse Sr., 77, of Danville, husband of Tina Sanders Whitehouse died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 25, 1943, in Perryville, he was the son of the late Godbey and Beatrice Arnold Whitehouse.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, was a graduate of Danville High School and the Southern Baptist Seminary, retired as a Baptist minister from Eller’s Memorial Baptist Church and served at Benton Baptist Church.