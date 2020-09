GARDNER TRAVILLIAN

Gardner Cornell Travillian Sr., 53, of Harrodsburg, husband of Brenda Sue Bostic Travillian, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 30, 1966, in Danville, he was the son of the late David and the late Geneva (Boyd) Travillian.

He was a supervisor for Washington Penn Plastic Co., was a US Navy veteran and was a member of the Burgin Church of God.