FLORA BENTLEY

Flora “Flo” Bentley, 87, of Harrodsburg, widow of Charles A. Bentley, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the her home.

Born June 19, 1933, in Liberty, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Emma (Wesley) Morgan.

She was a retired registered nurse for Harrodsburg Health Care Center and was a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Marie McIntyre (Kirby) Brown of Versailles; one son, Joseph Ramey Bentley of Richmond; one brother, Mark (Bobby Gail) Morgan of Texas; five grandchildren, Jason and Lauren Bentley, Charles “Chase” and Christopher Bentley and Mason McIntyre; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, John Bentley; one daughter, Kimberly Curtsinger; and a granddaughter, Jeffra Curtsinger.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Allen Gibson officiating. Burial will be in the Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, in Nicholasville.

Pallbearers are Chase and Christopher Bentley, Mason McIntyre, Kirby Brown, John Wayne Peavler and Bill Howe.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40422, or to the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church, 102 South Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

