WARD CUMMINS

Ward Michael Cummins Sr., 70, of Lancaster, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington in Lexington.

Born April 8, 1950, in Danville, he was the son of the late Thomas and Maude (Freeman) Cummins.

He was a self-employed retired painter/contractor, a veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Mitchellsburg Baptist Church.