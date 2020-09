KATHY RUSSELL

Kathy Ann Russell, 54, widow of William “Billy” D. Russell, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 30, 1965, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Tommy and Judy Martin Horton.

She was a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church.