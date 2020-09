WILLIAM HENDRIX

William Lee Hendrix, 77, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 9, 1942, in Leslie County, he was the son of the late Dan and Joann (Caudill) Hendrix.

He was a retired farmer and was a member of the Dix River Church of Christ.