SONIA CURRENS

Sonia Currens, 93, of Salvisa, widow of Curtis B. Currens, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Harrodsburg.

Born March 10, 1927, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Will and Serena Catherine Dearing Click.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Claylick Methodist Church, where she was the teacher of the Ladies Circle Sunday School Class and had served as board chair.