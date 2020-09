ROY SANDERS

Roy Lee Sanders Sr., 80, of Harrodsburg, husband of Beverly Hayslett Sanders, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home in Burgin.

Born Dec. 6, 1939, in Burgin, he was the son of the late John Cabell and Lottie Mae Riley Sanders.

He was a retired KU maintenance man and farmer, a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church and also attended the Burgin Baptist Church.