NORMA HUME

Norma Jean Hume, 76, of Harrodsburg, wife of James A. Hume, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Harrodsburg.

Born April 15, 1944, in New Castle, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Cora Lee Brake McIntyre.

She was a nurse for Frankfort Hospital and Home Health Services and was a member of Eller’s Memorial Baptist.