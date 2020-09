MATTIE CAMMACK

Mattie Sullivan Cammack, 101, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Willows of Harrodsburg.

Born April 7, 1919, in Woodford County, she was the daughter of the late Robert P. Montgomery and Ladye (Watson) Montgomery Redwitz.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Harrodsburg Presbyterian Church.