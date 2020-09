JAMES FOLLOWELL

James Royce Followell, 32, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Born June 8, 1988, in Boyle County, he was the son of Darrell E. and Linda (Turner) Followell of Danville.

He was a welder for the Welding Shop and an advanced emergency medical technician, was a member of Boyle County Fire and Rescue, Burgin/Mercer County Fire Protection District, Perryville City Fire Department, Lincoln County EMS and attended the Carpenter’s Christian Church.