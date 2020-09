DIANE DUVALL

Diane G. Shewmaker Duvall, 72, of Danville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Danville.

Born Sept. 26, 1947, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Merlin Shewmaker and Margurite McCrystal Shewmaker.

She was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church