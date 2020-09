BARRY BOBST

Barry Wright Bobst, 84, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Lynn Elias, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 7, 1935, in Albion, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Garry and Leona (Wright) Bobst.

He received his master’s degree in agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska, was a professor of agriculture at the University of Kentucky and was a 2nd Lt. in the US Army Reserve.