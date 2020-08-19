Otis Knox, 82, of Harrodsburg, widower of Mary Ilene McQuinn, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 14, 1938, in Elic, he was the son of the late Algin Thomas and Ada (Kelly) Knox.

He was a tool and die worker for IBM in Lexington, was a member of the Masonic Lodge, a veteran of the US Army having served during the Berlin Crisis, attended the Kirkwood Baptist Church and was a member of the Christian Union Church in Burgin.