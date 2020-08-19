Lebanon Junction Man Dies After Running Red Light

Robert Moore

The driver who was killed in last week’s accident has been identified.

The driver was Johnathan Herman Lee, 28, of Lebanon Junction, according to Mercer Coroner David “Sonny” Ransdell.

Lee died after crashing into an 18-wheeler last week, according to Patrolman Brandon M. Cook of the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Cook said the accident was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. Lee was traveling north on College Street. He ran through the traffic signal and crashed into an 18-wheeler turning left onto the U.S. Highway 127 Bypass.

The driver of the semi was also injured. Cook said he suffered scrapes on his arm. No charges have been filed, Cook said.

The road was closed until about 3 p.m. to clear the wreckage and clean up a small diesel spill, according to media reports.